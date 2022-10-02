News Top Stories

NADECO seeks suspension of 2023 elections, 1999 Constitution

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Comment(0)

Foremost pro-democracy group, National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has called for the suspension of all processes directed towards the conduct of the 2023 general elections until Nigeria re-adopts the 1960 Independence Constitution, the negotiated federal constitution which was in operation before the advent of military rule in the country.

In a special message to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary, Ayo Opadokun, a chieftain of NADECO, described the current move to hold another general election next year as a dubious rat race, a misplaced priority and an act of insensitivity to the popular demand for a return to federal constitutional governance as opposed to the unitary system imposed on the nation by the military.

“No one is fooled to believe that the election is to consolidate democracy, considering how the two so-called main parties abandoned rotational presidency agreement for equity, but to further the imposition of ethnic agenda which has denied Nigeria the chance to provide modern, transparent, people oriented governance and where the popular will of the people is treated with the highest regard,” NADECO said.

According to the group, the military adventurers, who ruled Nigeria for a total of 44 years out of its 62 post 1960 Independence years, deliberately created the 1999 to promote a sectional agenda and maintain their stranglehold on the nation at all cost.

Nigeria, NADECO said, must of necessity return to federal constitutional governance before the holding of any election as the citizens have not seen any tangible gains from all the previous elections held since 1999 when the military retreated to the barracks.

“The 1966 military suspension and abrogation of the Federal Constitutional Governance of Nigeria as negotiated by the Founding Fathers and it’s substitution with series of decrees including their 1979 and 1999 manufactured decrees called constitutions which have centralized governance has been the main reason for our national woes and calamities. The decrees forcefully empowered the centralized government to appropriate to itself all the major natural endowments of the component units. If the military has not violently usurped power, the politicians for enlightened self-interest could have bent-over backward to accommodate themselves. The political crises could possibly have been resolved.

“Nigeria is an heterogeneous country with over 350 ethnic Nationalities with their different languages, religions, customs, traditions, cultures, artifacts, folklore, mores, morals, etc., which cannot be legislated out of existence. That’s the reason why all the dubious efforts to make Nigerians out of many people remain a pipe dream. And it was the reason why the British along with the Founding Fathers and Nationalists resolved that the only suitable constitution for heterogeneous people as we have in Nigeria, Germany, Australia, etc. if they were to cohabit in a country is a Federal Constitution

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Manifesto Review: Yahaya Bello leads top 10 presidential aspirants in Channels TV’s rating

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the two major political parties get ready for their presidential primaries at the end of this month, a detailed analysis by Channels TV on the manifestos of top contenders across the two parties has thrown up Governor Yahaya Bello as the aspirant with the most feasible roadmap. In the rating done by popular Channels […]
News

Army: Troops foil another students’ kidnap attempt in Kaduna

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Nigerian Army has claimed that “troops of Quick Response Force of 1 Division, Nigerian Army, on Friday, foiled an attempt by armed bandits to kidnap students of Turkish International Secondary School located in Rigachikun, Kaduna State”. Acting Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, made the claim in a statement, Friday. “Acting […]
Editorial Top Stories

Time to embrace insurance in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Without probably giving it a second thought, a number of Nigerians are gradually getting used to tragic events and tragic lifestyles. This can be deduced from the way people move on after very deadly occurrences. Last month, a gas bearing tanker caused a major fire in Lagos that killed at least three people and burnt […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica