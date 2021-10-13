News Top Stories

NADECO to FG, honour Ndubuisi Kanu with return to 1960, 1963 Constitutions

The National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) has advised the Federal Government to return Nigeria to 1960 and 1963 constitutions in honour of its National Chairman, late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu. General Secretary of NADECO, Chief Ayo Opadokun said only the constitutions can save the country from imminent balkanization and conflagration. Speaking at the NADECO’s National Day of Tribute in honour of Kanu, Opadokun said the group would continue to intensify its credible, responsible and patriotic campaign through all legal and legitimate actions.

He said NADECO would ensure that the current unsustainable and unacceptable national structure which is skewed, lopsided and had given undue and dubious advantage to a section of the country is restructured. “Ethnic nationalities who have been side lined, discriminated against and treated as inferior citizens and whose legitimate agitations and campaign for restoration to federalism which was endorsed by NADECO will be more fortified to achieve their selfdetermination pursuit as enshrined under the United Nations Declaration of Human Rights in 1948 as well as the African Charter of Peoples Right adopted in 1998/1999 in Adiss Ababa.

“NADECO will redouble its efforts at making the current political operators of the Nigerian state to stop their disgraceful and insensitive policies that continue to promote sectional interests of the current rulers to the detriment of all other ethnic nationalities when Nigeria is supposed to be an inheri-tance and joint project of all citizens.

“NADECO will continue to support legitimate and legal agitations and campaign for self-determination by ethnic nationalities, civil societies and credible opinion moulders because the current government policies, through its centralized and unitarised governance ,had resulted to evidently unjust, unfair inequitable and discriminatory, policies on ethnic, religious, gender and other statuses in society,” he said. According to Opadokun, Kanu is a complete gentleman soldier that was totally committed to the efforts being initiated for national reconciliation. He said the former national chairman believed in ending the national mutual mistrust, political instability, injustice, inequity and wanton disregard for the defence and rule of law in Nigeria. The second daughter of Kanu, Andrey Joe-Ezigbo, who spoke on behalf of the family, said her father believed in the Nigerian project. She thanked NADECO for honouring him. “Our father is a detribalized Nigerian and he believed in the NADECO struggles. He would be remembered for the support and time he dedicated to the group,” she said.

