Nadege Noblet launches new tourism outfit for Middle East

The former Exhibition Manager of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), Dubai (UAE), Nadège Noblet, has launched a new niche tourism and hospitality outfit known as NANOU Destination and Hotel Marketing, which is a full-service tourism company. The Dubai-based company will connect and partner with international DMC’s, destinations, and hotels to raise their brand awareness to the Middle Eastern outbound tourism market. The company will promote some of the world’s most inspiring and emerging destinations, unique hideaways, boutique hotels, and lodges. NANOU will provide a range of tailor-made sales, marketing, and PR strategies to raise awareness and attract the GCC and Middle Eastern outbound tourism markets. In terms of timing, despite the tourism industry facing its most challenging period of a generation, Noblet sees the current situation affording opportunity. “There are several advantages,” said Noblet. “Firstly, more than ever, destinations and hotels will need cost-effective, focused sales and marketing support from experienced specialists.

“In today’s tourism industry, it is not only a question of supply and demand. Demand now needs to be recreated and then reassured, both in terms of health and safety and value. Destinations, resorts, and hotels will need to redefine their offerings; thus, effective brand positioning and messaging will be vital.” She further added, “NANOU, was developed before 2020, so we were already committed to launching this year. However, this was expedited as a result of the demands of the tourism industry and the benefits created from a host of government initiatives to support SME’s in the region. With our team’s extensive industry knowledge and understanding, we are very much in a position to support the industry.”

In terms of competitive edge, NANOU provides a range of genuinely unique attributes, that founder and managing director Noblet has developed during a career that has spanned over 27-years in the travel and tourism industry. A highly experienced hospitality, travel, and tourism expert and insider, Noblet began her career in the Middle East in 1994 at the Le Meridien Abu Dhabi and Dubai before undertaking several senior positions at leading international hotel groups, including InterContinental, Hyatt, and Coral International Hotels & Resorts, as well as Al Maha Desert Resort.

Noblethonedhermarketingand communicationsskillsduringhertime at MarketingPro-Junction, a multi-disciplinaryconsumer PRandmarketingcompany, beforemovingintotheevent andexhibitionsindustry withReedTravelExhibitions, inparticularherroleasexhibitionmanagerofArabian TravelMarket (ATM) for five years.

