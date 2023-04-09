NADIR picks ES

The Network of Advocates for Digital Reporting (NADIR) has appointed the Head of Special Investigations and Fact-checking at PRNigeria, Mohammed Dahiru Lawal, as executive secretary. His appointment was contained in a statement signed by NADIR’s head of Information and ICT, Fom Gyem, explaining that Dahiru would use his wealth of experience to discharge of his new role. Dahiru’s appointment as the executive secretary of NADIR is expected to further enhance the organisation’s efforts in promoting digital inclusion fact-checking and enhancing digital literacy. He has won several awards, including the 2021 Best West African Fellow on the Kwame Kari Kari, Premium Times Center for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ) Research and Fact-checking Fellowship and Professor Ali Pantami Prize for the Best Graduating Student in Digital Journalism at Bayero University Kano. He is a 2023 Mandela Washington fellow and would be undertaking his fellowship in June, 2023 at the Presidential Precinct, Charlottesville, Virginia in the United States of America (USA).
