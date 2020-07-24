Arts & Entertainments

Naeto C, wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Nigerian rapper, Naetochukwu Chikwe, also known as Naeto C, is celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary with wife, Nicole. The music star in a post shared via his Instagram page on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, said he is grateful and blessed to be married to Nicole. “Today WE celebrate our 8th Wedding Anniversary!

I’m so appreciative and grateful to my Amazing wife @nicolechikwe because she makes all the difference and for that, I’m truly blessed! Toast to many more years of magic ,” he wrote. In a more emotional post, Nicole celebrated her hubby on their anniversary and thanked him for being a wonderful husband. She wrote: “8 years in and I still look at you like the last plate of Jollof Rice at a wedding.

Normally wouldn’t do anything fancy for our anniversary because it’s not a ‘milestone’ one, but 2020 has taught me that life is short and can actually be really rubbishso celebrate at ANY opportunity you can! ⁣⁣⁣ “Thank you for 8 wonderful years of marriage. I’m blessed to be married to my best friend and partner in every sense of the word. Love you @naetosuperc forever and ever.” The couple got married in 2012, and they have three adorable children.

Arts & Entertainments

Award- winning telenovela Bolivar to air on StarTimes

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The acclaimed Colombian telenovela Bolivar debut on StarTimes from Thursday July 2, 2020. Bolivar is a 2019 biographical drama series about the rise of Venezuelan liberator Simon Bolivar (1783-1830). It depicts the life of this Venezuelan General who led the secession of a group of South American countries from the Spanish Empire in the early […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria’s first ever virtual wedding fair debut

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nigeria’s first ever Virtual Wedding made its debut yesterday and will end on Sunday. The event was made possible by Mrs. Omolara Akande, a seasoned wedding planner who runs Just Weddings (JW) and the founder of APPOEMN (Association of Professional Party Organizers and Event Managers of Nigeria which she founded in 2011. In a recent […]
Arts & Entertainments

ARIKE EYINJU ELEDUMARE: It’s good to belong to a clique in Nigerian film industry

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Akinyanju Arike Kikelomo is her name but people resonate more with calling her Eyinju Eledumare which was the name of a character she’d played in the early years of her acting career. In this interview with YUSUFF ADEBAYO, the actress discusses the significance of her surreal nickname while touching on the issue of caucuses particularly […]

