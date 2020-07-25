NaetoC, wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary

Nigerian rapper, Naetochukwu Chikwe (aka Naeto C), is celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary with wife, Nicole. The music star in a post shared via his Instagram page on July 22, said he is grateful and blessed to be married to Nicole. The couple got married in 2012 and, they have three adorable children.

He wrote: “Today we celebrate our 8th Wedding Anniversary! I’m so appreciative and grateful to my Amazing wife @nicolechikwe because she makes all the difference and for that, I’m truly blessed! Toast to many more years of magic.” In a more emotional post, Nicole celebrated her hubby on their anniversary and thanked him for being a wonderful husband.

On her part, she said: “Eight years in and I still look at you like the last plate of Jollof Rice at a wedding. Normally wouldn’t do anything fancy for our anniversary because it’s not a ‘milestone’ one, but 2020 has taught me that life is short and can actually be really rubbish- so celebrate at ANY opportunity you can! “Thank you for 8 wonderful years of marriage. I’m blessed to be married to my best friend and partner in every sense of the word. Love you @naetosuperc forever and ever.”

