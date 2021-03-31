NAF begins airlift of COVID-19 materials to ECOWAS nations

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Wednesday said it had begun the airlift of COVID-19 materials to 14-member nations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), including Nigeria.

According to the NAF, the development was a demonstration of its “humane side”, in the face of the ravaging coronavirus disease.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward

Gabkwet, said the COVID-19 medical relief materials were donated by ECOWAS, with the support of donor partners like Team Europe, the German government, United Nations Development Programme & Deutsche Gesellschaft Fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ).

He said: “The medical items weighing about 4,000 Kg, were airlifted by a NAF C-130 Hercules aircraft to the Central Storage Facility in Abuja on behalf of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

“The same period also witnessed the NAF airlifting a team of stranded Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) health officials from Congo Brazzaville, where they had travelled for a World Health Organisation training programme on the management of COVID-19.

“These efforts were beside the numerous in-country flights organised for officials of the Federal Ministry of Health, NCDC and other officials for ease of movement in the conduct of their responsibilities.”

