NAF bombs terrorists’ medical facilities in Sambisa Forest

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets is said to have bombed a hospital and other healthcare facilities operated by terrorists in Sambisa Forest killing scores of the fighters in the process.

A military source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, yesterday, said the medical facilities served as treatment centres for both wounded, and sick insurgents. It was learnt that the hospital, located at the Somalia’ area of the forest in Borno State, was hit by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai, upon receipt of actionable intelligence.

According to the highlyplaced source, the attack was accompanied by ongoing air and surface operations on identified terrorists’ hideouts within the North East general area.

He said the aggressive operations have continued “despite the challenges that weather, as occasioned by rainstorms and low clouds, has continued to pose to the Nigerian military”.

The source noted thus: “In the North East, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) aircraft under the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, while acting on credible intelligence struck a target at Somalia in Sambisa Forest suspected to be a terrorist hospital and health care facility on 9 September 2022.

Somalia, a location near SAMBISA Forest, was believed to be where the terrorists have a medical facility where wounded fighters as well as those critically ill were.” The Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore EdwardGabkwet, confirmed the development to some journalists.

“For the NAF, its ability to continually dominate troubled parts of the country in collaboration with the surface forces in order to eliminate terrorist elements and restore normalcy should never be in doubt.

