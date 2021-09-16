News

NAF buckles, confirms bombing of civilian settlements in Yobe 

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…sets up inquiry board

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Thursday, ate humble pie, when it admitted that an attack aircraft detailed to bomb suspected terrorists operating along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, may have inadvertently hit civilian settlements, killing many people in the process, and leaving others with varying degrees of injuries.

In January, 2017, a NAF jet on combat mission in Borno State, had mistakenly delivered deadly strikes on an internally displaced people (IDP) camp in Rann, killing over a hundred people.

Also in April this year, an aircraft “scrambled” to Mainok in same state where insurgents were attacking a military location, was said to have missed its target, killing some soldiers.

Confronted with reports of possible bombing of civilians in a community in Yunusari Local Government Area of Yobe State, the NAF’s spokesperson, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, had debunked same, claiming that the last time the Service conducted a mission in the North East state, was on September 5.

Gabkwet had said in a statement that: “NAF last conducted a mission into Yobe State (not Yunusari LGA) on 5 September 2021 and it was an armed recce [an informal term for reconnaissance, being a military observation of a region to locate an enemy or ascertain strategic features].

“No bomb or missile was even expended,” he had said.

But making a volte face in a statement, Thursday, Gabkwet said his earlier position was occasioned by “first report” made available by the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai, which was subsequently forwarded to the NAF’s headquarters in Abuja.

He, however, disclosed that a Board of Inquiry had been constituted, “to thoroughly investigate  the circumstances of the incident”.

“Following intelligence on Boko Haram/ISWAP movements along the Kamadougou Yobe River line, an aircraft from the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai was detailed to respond to the suspected terrorists activities in the area along the Nigeria/Niger border at about 0600hrs on 15 September 2021,” the DOPRI said.

According to him: “The aircraft while operating South of Kanama observed suspicious movement consistent with  Boko Haram terrorists behaviour whenever a Jet aircraft is overhead.

“Accordingly, the pilot fired some probing shots. It is important to state that the area is well known for continuous Boko Haram /ISWAP activities. Unfortunately reports reaching Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Headquarters alleged that some civilians were erroneously killed while others were injured.

“Initial release denying the involvement of NAF aircraft was based on the first report available to the Air Component which was subsequently forwarded to NAF headquarters that civilians were bombed as the aircraft detailed for the mission was not carrying  bombs.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

How I prayed, fasted not to be made RCCG General Overseer – Adeboye

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

Pastor Enoch Adeboye has recounted how he and his wife, Folu, prayed and fasted for 14 days asking God, not to be ordained as General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).   Speaking yesterday in Lagos at the monthly thanksgiving service of the church, which coincided with his 40th anniversary as General […]
News Top Stories

NLC , MAN kick as fuel price hits N161 per litre

Posted on Author Adeola Yusuf

Confusion rocked the downstream sub-sector of Nigeria’s oil industry yesterday, as the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol soared to as high as N161 per litre. New Telegraph had earlier, in an exclusive report, revealed the imminent hike in ex-depot price of the product, which led depot owners to embargo […]
News

Mass Literacy: LASG embarks on streets campaigns to woo drop-outs

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

The Lagos Government has embarked on public enlightenment campaigns to educate school drop outs, especially young girls, who needed to return to school to complete their education. Speaking during a day sensitisation and public enlightenment programme in Amuwo Odofin Local Government, Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo -Olu on education, Tokunbo Wahab, said there was need […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica