NAF commissions 114 medics, as Buhari demands absolute loyalty to Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday reminded the military of their sacred duty to protect Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds. Buhari spoke at the Passing Out Parade of 114 medics of the Nigerian Air Force Short Service Course 29, in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the 114 cadets included medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses, veterinary doctors, dentists and radiologists, among others, who underwent six months training at the Military Training Centre (MTC) Kaduna. “Let me remind you that we are in a democratic government where you are subjected to both military and civil laws.

“Hence, you must subordinate yourself to civil authority and protect our growing democracy. “You should be vigilant, guard your utterances and conduct at all times.

“You must also not allow yourself to be used by some elements in the society to compromise national security or act in ways capable of denting the image of the Armed Forces,” the Commander-in-Chief stressed.

Like this: Like Loading...