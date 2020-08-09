News

NAF commissions 114 medics, as Buhari demands absolute loyalty to Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday reminded the military of their sacred duty to protect Nigerians irrespective of ethnic or religious backgrounds. Buhari spoke at the Passing Out Parade of 114 medics of the Nigerian Air Force Short Service Course 29, in Kaduna.

 

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that the 114 cadets included medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses, veterinary doctors, dentists and radiologists, among others, who underwent six months training at the Military Training Centre (MTC) Kaduna. “Let me remind you that we are in a democratic government where you are subjected to both military and civil laws.

 

“Hence, you must subordinate yourself to civil authority and protect our growing democracy. “You should be vigilant, guard your utterances and conduct at all times.

 

“You must also not allow yourself to be used by some elements in the society to compromise national security or act in ways capable of denting the image of the Armed Forces,” the Commander-in-Chief stressed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Senate: Akpabio blackmailing us over NDDC contracts

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA

The war of words between the National Assembly members and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, over Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) contract awards, yesterday, worsened, with the Senate describing Akpabio’s allegation as a cheap blackmail and fallacy of the highest order.   The position of the Senate was expressed by the Chairman, […]
News

Buhari orders inter-ministerial action to implement economic reforms policy

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that an immediate inter-ministerial action plan be initiated to commence implementation of government’s economic revitalisation policy. While it was not clear if the directive came sequel to a report submitted to the President few days ago by the Economic Sustainability Committee (ESC), chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, it was […]
News

Obi declares support for Okonjo-Iweala’s WTO candidacy

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Former Anambra State governor, Mr. Peter Obi, has declared his support for Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr. Mrs Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala following her nomination for the post of Director, World Trade Organisation (WTO).   In a Statement, Obi stated that Okonjo-Iweala had the knowledge, skills, exposure and experience to successfully direct the affairs of the organization. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: