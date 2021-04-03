News Top Stories

NAF confirms crash of Alpha Jet, as 2 pilots feared dead

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

There are strong indications that the Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went missing during combat mission in Borno State on Wednesday may have crashed killing the two pilots on board. Meanwhile wreckage of the plane have been found. Though the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jet which lost contact with the radar in the epicentre of Boko Haram insurgency has not been found, intelligence available to the Service indicates a possible crash. The pilots on board the ill-fated aircraft were: Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa, and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele. Saturday Telegraph recalls that the NAF had on Thursday morning declared the attack platform missing, with many speculating that it may have been brought down by suspected terrorist elements, which are reported to possess Anti-Aircraft (AA) guns.

This incident comes about a month after another NAF combat aircraft on surveillance mission in Niger State crashed some two hundred metres from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja. In a statement yesterday, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said the NAF was not ruling out any possibility. “Intelligence report gathered by the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) indicates that the Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with two crew members on board on March 31 might have crashed”, Gabkwet said.

He said the cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the two pilots remained unknown. The DOPRI, nonetheless, assured that search and rescue efforts were continuing, with a view to recovering the asset and crew, regardless of the state of affairs. “Extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance air-Udencraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground. “At this point, the NAF is not ruling out anything regarding the incident. It however, remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued,” he added.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Developing effective justice system

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic all over the world is no doubt spreading fast, killing faster and more easily transmittable compared to the first wave. However, the rate at which scores of Nigerians are contracting the virus is far from being imagined, as number of victims keeps soaring, going by the figures being […]
News

Buhari makes u-turn, cancels appearance before Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

*He has not informed us, says Kalu …We have power to summon President, PDP Reps President Muhammadu Buhari’s planned appearance before the House of Representatives on Thursday to address the lawmakers on the state of insecurity in the country may not hold after all. Although there was no official statement confirming the president’s change of […]
News

Banditry: Northern govs meet, review security situation

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Worried by the challenge of insecurity in the country, the Northern State Governors’ Forum (NSGF) met and reviewed the security situation in the Northern Region. The meeting conducted via teleconferencing on Thursday night, was presided over by the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Plateau State, Mr. Simon Lalong. The governors expressed concern over […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica