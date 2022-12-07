News

NAF continues assaults on identified bandit camps across Kaduna

Baba Negedu, Kaduna

As part of efforts by the Kaduna State Government to root out bandits across the state, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has continued with assaults on several identified bandit camps and enclaves around the state.

Speaking Wednesday, Samuel Aruwan the Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed that the current attack took place in Igabi and Birnin-Gwari local government areas.

The commissioner further said that air support was also provided by the Airforce to ground troops who conducted operations in Maidaro, Dogon Dawa among other areas of Birnin Gwari communities.

According to him, the feedback to the Kaduna State Government revealed that a camp in Riyawa, Igabi LGA, was targeted and destroyed. A terrorist location at Tofa general area of Birnin Gwari LGA was similarly engaged and struck.

 

