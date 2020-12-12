NAF decorates 47 AVMs, Air Commodores

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) yesterday decorated 47 newly-promoted officers with their new ranks. A total of 16 Air Commodores were decorated with their new rank of Air Vice Marshal, while 31 other newly-promoted Group Captains, were also decorated with their next rank.

Speaking at the decoration ceremony held at the Nigerian Air Force Center, Kado, Abuja, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Magashi (rtd), tasked the senior officers on the need to evolve new strategies to contain the challenges of insecurity.

He said: “These are difficult times for our nation and the military. We must therefore continue to evolve new strategies to contain these challenges in order to ensure safety and security of our citizens.

“The government and good people of Nigeria are expecting nothing short of professionalism from you as you discharge your constitutional responsibility. “Hence, it is expected that with upliftment to the ranks of Air Commodore and Air Vice Marshal you will continue to rededicate yourselves to the service of a better Nigeria.”

