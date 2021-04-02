NAF: Intelligence report suggests ‘Missing Jet’ crashed

Intelligence report gathered by the Nigerian Air Force indicates that the Alpha Jet aircraft (NAF475) that went off the radar with 2 crew members on board on March 31, 2021 might have crashed.

A statement by the Director Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, noted that the cause of the crash as well as the whereabouts of the two pilots remains unknown.

The pilots are Flight Lieutenant John Abolarinwa and Flight Lieutenant Ebiakpo Chapele.

It added that extensive search and rescue efforts are still ongoing by NAF surveillance aircraft as well as NAF Special Forces and Nigerian Army troops on ground.

The NAF said at this point, it is not ruling out anything regarding the incident.

It however remains hopeful that the crew would soon be found and rescued.

Earlier, Oladayo Amao, the Chief of Air Staff, visited the NAF base in Maiduguri to be briefed on the ongoing search and rescue efforts in connection with the jet.

He asked pilots, engineers and technicians to remain undeterred and resolute in their commitment to ensuring that peace returns to the north-east.

In February, an aircraft of the air force crashed at the Abuja airport — with all seven personnel on board dead.

