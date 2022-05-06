News

NAF investigates Trainer Aircraft crash in Kaduna

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao, has stated that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) will ensure it thoroughly investigates the cause of the Super Mushshak trainer aircraft crash that occurred at NAF Base, Kaduna.

The Director of Public Relation and Information NAF, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who signed the release, states that, “Air Marshal Amao had constituted an Accident Investigation Board upon receiving the sad news of the crash to determine the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

“While at Kaduna he assured the officers, airmen and airwomen of 401 Flying Training School that all measures will be emplaced to avert a similar occurrence in the future.

“He stated this when he visited Kaduna earlier today to commiserate with families, friends, and colleagues of the 2 pilots, Flight Lieutenant Abubakar Muhammed Alkali and Flight Lieutenant Elijah Haruna Karatu.

“ He also reminded them on the need to remain steadfast and focused on their assigned roles and responsibilities in view of the onerous task before the NAF and other security agency to rid the Northwest and indeed the entire Nation of all criminal elements”

“The unfortunate incident of yesterday’s trainer aircraft crash is yet again a tragic reminder of the perilous nature of the military flying profession as well as the risks NAF pilots continually take, daily, to secure Nigeria’s territorial integrity.”

 

Our Reporters

