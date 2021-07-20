News Top Stories

NAF jet: Military lacks effective drones to detect enemy positions– Ejiofor

A former State Director of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr. Mike Ejiofor, has said that the Nigerian military does not have effective drones with capacity to send data on movement of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements threatening national security and peace. Ejiofor spoke against the backdrop of the crash of a Nigerian Air Force Alpha jet in Zamfara State, resulting from enemy fire.

 

The attack platform, according to the NAF, was brought down while “returning from a successful air interdiction mission between the boundaries of Zamfara and Kaduna state (s)”.

 

But reacting to the development, Ejiofor said: “Well, the other ones, they said they were crashes; this is the only one they have admitted is enemy fire; that they were under attack. “What happened is a cause for worry, and I have said it time without number that we need to take the war to them.

 

“For instance, if we have effective drones, and they (criminal elements) are coming…I’m not saying we don’t have drones, but we don’t have effective drones that send data.”

 

He added that: “If you have effective drones, then troops should be able to see them when they are moving, and go and attack them. “But, with the issue of shooting down an aircraft, it becomes a major problem too.

 

“So, you either take them on ground – since they are operating on the surface – or you take them by air. “If they can bring down an aircraft, I think we should change our strategy, and see what we can do. Above all, we must take the war to their doorsteps.”

 

And in a separate  interview, a security expert and analyst, Col Tony Nyiam (rtd) expressed gratitude to God for saving the life of the pilot of the crashed NAF jet, Flight Lieutenant Abayomi Dairo, saying his successful ejection and escape were gallant moves.

 

Nyiam also applauded the Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshall Oladayo Amao for his prompt response which resulted in security operatives mounting a successful search and rescue mission. “This is clearly an evidential proof that members of the Armed Forces are not to be blamed, as they are rather praiseworthy,” he said.

