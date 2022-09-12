News

NAF jets bomb terrorists’ medical facilities in Sambisa Forest

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets have bombed a hospital and other healthcare facilities operated by terrorists in Sambisa Forest killing scores of the fighters in the process.

A military source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, Monday, said the medical facilities served as treatment centres for both wounded, and sick insurgents.

It was learnt that the hospital, located at  the Somalia’ area of the forest in Borno State, was hit by the air component of Operation Hadin Kai, upon receipt of actionable intelligence.

According to the highly-placed source, the attack was accompanied by ongoing air and surface operations on identified terrorists’ hideouts within the North East general area.

 

