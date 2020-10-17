News

NAF kills many ISWAP terrorists, destroys hideouts in Borno

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole said it has killed many Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and destroyed their hideouts at Tudun Wulgo and Tumbun Gini on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State. According to a statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, the feat was achieved through air strikes executed on Thursday by the new subsidiary Operation, tagged “WUTAR TABKI”.

The statement read in part: “After series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the two locations, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under the dense vegetation, were being used as staging areas where some ISWAP leaders and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.”

