NAF kills several ISWAP terrorists, destroys hideouts in Borno

The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole said it has killed several Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists and destroyed their hideouts at Tudun Wulgo and Tumbun Gini on the fringes of Lake Chad in Borno State.

According to a statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, the feat was achieved through air strikes executed on Thursday by the new subsidiary Operation, tagged “WUTAR TABKI”.

The statement read in part: “After series of aerial surveillance missions had indicated that the 2 locations, with structures and logistics items camouflaged under the dense vegetation, were being used as staging areas where some ISWAP leaders and their fighters meet to plan and launch attacks.”

Enenche said the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to engage the two locations, thereby scoring devastating hits in the target areas, destroying some structures and neutralising several of the terrorists.

