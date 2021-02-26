NAF, Mbanima land tussle: Court fixes March 5 for ruling

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

A Makurdi High Court, presided over by Justice Sampson Itodo, has fixed March 5, 2021, for its ruling on an interlocutory application seeking to restrain the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Makurdi from erecting a perimetre fence round the disputed land between Poor Community, Mbanima, Ugondu district of Makurdi lLocal Government Area of Benue State.

New Telegraph learnt that the ruling on the interlocutory application will also help in restraining NAF from further destroying property and economic trees in the disputed

land.

When the case came out for hearing, Counsel to the plaintiffs, Dr. Mbafan Ekpendu urged the court to exercise its discretion in granting his application arguing that no competent counter affidavits or written address is before the court to counter his application.

She told the court that her application was filed on November 20, 2020 which under law ought to have been replied within seven days but was rather replied with what she assume as counter affidavit on January 14, 2021 after the time allowed by law has elapsed.

Responding, Counsel to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants/Respondents, Benny Chapki Esq argued that the fumbling of a court process does not affect the competence of a case, and the principles of fair play should forgive an aberration in the interest of justice.

He argued that the essence of the fencing which does not involved the whole land is to protect the ammunition of the Nigeria Air force.

