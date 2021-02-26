Metro & Crime

NAF, Mbanima land tussle: Court fixes March 5 for ruling

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

A Makurdi High Court, presided over by Justice Sampson Itodo, has fixed March 5, 2021, for its ruling on an interlocutory application seeking to restrain the Nigeria Air Force (NAF) Makurdi from erecting a perimetre fence round the disputed land between Poor Community, Mbanima, Ugondu district of Makurdi lLocal Government Area of Benue State.
New Telegraph learnt that the ruling on the interlocutory application will also help in restraining NAF from further destroying property and economic trees in the disputed
land.
When the case came out for hearing, Counsel to the plaintiffs, Dr. Mbafan Ekpendu urged the court to exercise its discretion in granting his application arguing that no competent counter affidavits or written address is before the court to counter his application.
She told the court that her application was filed on November 20, 2020 which under law ought to have been replied within seven days but was rather replied with what she assume as counter affidavit on January 14, 2021 after the time allowed by law has elapsed.
Responding, Counsel to the 1st, 2nd and 3rd defendants/Respondents, Benny Chapki Esq argued that the fumbling of a court process does not affect the competence of a case, and the principles of fair play should forgive an aberration in the interest of justice.
He argued that the essence of the fencing which does not involved the whole land is to protect the ammunition of the Nigeria Air force.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Five robbery suspects nabbed in Ogun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta

Operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in Ogun State have arrested five suspected robbers allegedly terrorizing Osiele in Odeda Local Government Area of the state. The suspects were identified as 39-year-old Dayo Ajala a.k.a Otege; 35-year-old Ismaila Badmus a.k.a Obasanjo; 24-year-old Joseph Sunday a.k.a J.J; and 27-year-old Chuckwuemeka Paul a.k.a Ejima. Also arrested was […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

Youths protest SARS brutality, extortion, extra-judicial killings

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Some youths yesterday protested against the alleged brutality and extra-judicial killings by operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) at Ikeja, Lagos. The youth said the protest would hold for three days across Lagos State. The protesters, carrying placards with various inscriptions, marched to the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, through the Computer […]
Metro & Crime

Demolition: Homeowners plan showdown with police

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Muiz Banire, has expressed shock over activities of some policemen allegedly providing protection for armed thugs planning to demolish houses at the Lekki area of Lagos.   The residents, who are homeowners and allottees of Alma Beach Estate, have resolved to confront the detachment of policemen and local […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica