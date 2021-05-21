Metro & Crime

NAF offers free drugs, eyeglasses, others to host communities

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

Logistics Command in collaboration with 661 Nigerian Air Force Hospital have offered free drugs, free eyeglasses, dental treatment, and mosquito nets to residents of its host community to celebrate NAF@ 57. It was held at the New State Primary School, Oshodi, Lagos. The NAF medical team had clinical consultations with the residents for Malaria, HIV, eye checks, dental test and medical laboratory test. Toothbrushes and toothpastes among others were presented to 500 beneficiaries of the Oshodi community.

The Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Logistics Command (LC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM), Sunday Makinde, represented by the Chief of Staff, AVM Cosmas Ozougwu, said the medical outreach was part of the Nigerian Air Force Corporate Social Responsibility.

He said: “This medical outreach is special in the sense that it is part of the programme to mark Nigerian Air Force 57 anniversary.” Makinde said the medical outreach was replicated in all the commands across the country. He added: “It is good to mention that this medical outreach is taking place in all the six commands of the Nigerian Air Force, including headquarters of the Nigerian Air Force. “The medical outreach aimed at reaching out to our host communities; we all know that health is wealth.

So we intend to share our joy with them. As we celebrate, we also want our host communities to celebrate with us.” One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Folasade Kasali, said that they were informed a week earlier to attend the free medical programme. She said: “I came with the complaint of malaria and pains in my joints. They have given me drugs for malaria, pains and blood tonic. They are trying for the less privileged. Some people do not have money to go to the hospital; their presence is a relief for us.”

Our Reporters

