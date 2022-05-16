NAF pledges efficient air support for joint operation

…marks 58th anniversary

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has assured that it will continue to provide efficient air support necessary for the military joint operation in the current security challenges.

Giving the assurance while speaking on activities lined up to mark the 58th anniversary celebration of the service due to hold at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kano State, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), NAF, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, in a release said the Chairman, Organising Committee, NAF Day 2022 Celebration/ Reunion, Air Commodore Olasunkanmi Abidoye has assured of a hitch free three day anniversary event commencing on May 19.

The theme of the anniversary is “Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Efficiency in Joint Operations for Effective Response to Contemporary National Security Imperatives,” aimed at emphasising renewed focus on joint military operations and effective synergy among the services and other security agencies as well as consolidating on the gains of the employment of airpower especially at this critical stage in the nation’s history.

“The theme is also in tandem with the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao’s vision to enhance and sustain critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives.”

The Chairman further states series of activities have been lined up to enlighten Nigerians on NAF’s efforts in the fight against insurgency, terrorism and other forms of criminality in the country

