Metro & Crime

NAF pledges efficient air support for joint operation

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe Comment(0)

…marks 58th anniversary

 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has assured that it will continue to provide efficient air support necessary for the military joint operation in the current security challenges.

 

Giving the assurance while speaking on activities lined up  to mark the 58th anniversary celebration of the service due to hold at the Nigerian Air Force Base, Kano State, the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), NAF, Air Commodore, Edward Gabkwet, in a release said the Chairman, Organising Committee, NAF Day 2022 Celebration/ Reunion, Air Commodore Olasunkanmi Abidoye has assured of a hitch free three day anniversary event commencing  on May 19.

 

The theme of the anniversary is “Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Efficiency in Joint Operations for Effective Response to Contemporary National Security Imperatives,” aimed at emphasising renewed focus on joint military operations and effective synergy among the services and other security agencies as well as consolidating on the gains of the employment of airpower especially at this critical stage in the nation’s history.

 

“The theme is also in tandem with the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao’s vision to enhance and sustain critical airpower capabilities required for joint force employment in pursuit of national security imperatives.”

 

The Chairman further states series of activities have been lined up to enlighten Nigerians on NAF’s efforts in the fight against insurgency, terrorism and other forms of criminality in the country

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Land tussle: Gunmen kill six, burn homes in Kogi community

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir

At least six people were confirmed dead and homes razed following an attack on Bagana village in Omala Local Government Area of Kogi State by gunmen in the early hours of Monday. This came after the community was attacked barley a month ago leading to the death of about nine people and property destroyed. Monday’s […]
Metro & Crime

Osun presents over N500m bond certificate to retirees, promises more

Posted on Author Lateef Dada,

Osun state government Wednesday presented a sum N507,295,065.50 to another sets of 90 retirees in the state. The Permanent Secretary, Local Government Staff Pension Bureau, Mr. Kayode Afolabi, presented the bond certificates to the beneficiaries under the Contributory Pension Scheme Programme of the state government. No fewer than 51 retired primary school teachers were given […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: 10 killed by suspect Fulani herdsmen in fresh Plateau attack

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos No fewer than 10 persons have been killed and 19 others sustained injuries during an attack on Chando Zerreci in Bassa Local Government of Plateau State. Suspected herdsmen were said to have launched the attack on Saturday after the Irigwe annual ritual of ‘Zerreci’, the festival held to usher in the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica