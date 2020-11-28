NAF promotes 107 senior officers to next ranks

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has announced the promotion of a total of 107 senior officers to the next ranks, in an exercise it said was approved by its council. A breakdown of the promotion shows that 16 Air Commodores (Air Cdres), who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 31 Group Captains (Gp Capts), who were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre, 27 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) promoted to the rank of Gp Capt, while 33 Squadron Leaders (Sqn Ldrs) got promoted to the rank of Wg Cdr.

The disclosure was made in a statement yesterday by the Acting Deputy Director, Wing Commander Bassey Okon. Those promoted to the rank of AVM, according to the statement, included: Air Cdres Abraham Adole, Tajudeen Yusuf, Ibikunle Daramola, Uchechi Nwagwu, Sani Rabe, Kurotimi Obidake, Nanjul Kumzhi, Kabiru Aliyu, Akanbi Salami, Kabir Umar, Barisi Keenam, Sunday Ogba, Abiola Amodu, Pam Chollom, Mfon Ekpoh and Garba Abubakar. Among those promoted from the rank of Gp Capt to Air Cdre are Garba Jibia, Adebayo Bamidele, Christopher Akpa, Ekele Odekina, Emmanuel Iduh, Sylvester Eyoma, Sampson Eyekosi, Osichinaka Ubadike, Patrick Edem, Garuba Bello, Mukhtar Umar, Olujames Salami, Nosiru Folaji, and Emmanuel Ukpong.

