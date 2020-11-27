News

NAF promotes 107 senior officers to next ranks

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), has announced the promotion of a total of 107 senior officers to the next ranks, in an exercise it said was approved by its Council.
A breakdown of the promotion shows that 16 Air Commodores (Air Cdres) who were promoted to the rank of Air Vice Marshal (AVM), 31 Group Captains (Gp Capts) who were promoted to the rank of Air Cdre, 27 Wing Commanders (Wg Cdrs) promoted to the rank of Gp Capt, while 33 Squadron Leaders (Sqn Ldrs) got promoted to the rank of Wg Cdr.
The disclosure was made in a statement on Friday by the Acting Deputy Director, Wing Commander Bassey Okon.
Those promoted to the rank of AVM, according to the state, included: Air Cdres Abraham Adole, Tajudeen Yusuf, Ibikunle Daramola, Uchechi Nwagwu, Sani Rabe, Kurotimi Obidake, Nanjul Kumzhi, Kabiru Aliyu, Akanbi Salami, Kabir Umar, Barisi Keenam, Sunday Ogba, Abiola Amodu, Pam Chollom, Mfon Ekpoh and Garba Abubakar.
Among those promoted from the rank of Gp Capt to Air Cdre are Garba Jibia, Adebayo Bamidele, Christopher Akpa, Ekele Odekina, Emmanuel Iduh, Sylvester Eyoma, Sampson Eyekosi, Osichinaka Ubadike, Patrick Edem, Garuba Bello, Mukhtar Umar, Olujames Salami, Nosiru Folaji, and Emmanuel Ukpong.
Others promoted to the rank of Air Cdre include, David Dickson, Celestine Akubue, Tiyanu Kamla, Yayirus Lapips, Zakari Dangaji, Musa Abdullahi, Francis Ankeli, Abdullahi Madaki, Ugochukwu Ariahu, Mada Yushau, Ekongubong Akpabio, Isaiah Taiwo, Ali Tanko, Babatunde Bolarinwa, Ayodele Famuyiwa, Gbolahan Oremosu and Ikechukwu Ogbodo.
Accordibg to Okon, the Chief of the Air Staff, (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, on behalf of officers, airmen, airwomen and civilian staff of the Service, has congratulated the newly-promoted senior officers, even as he urged them to see the elevation as motivation to re-dedicate themselves towards more effective and efficient service delivery.
The newly promoted senior officers will be decorated with their new ranks at a later date.

