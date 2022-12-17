News

NAF Special Forces rescue expatriates six months after their kidnap

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

 

 

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Saturday, said its Special Forces under the 271 Detachment in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, rescued seven Chinese expatriates who had been in the captivity of suspected terrorists since June.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, noted that the “daring and clinical military operations” was undertaken in the early hours of December 17.

According to him: “The rescued Chinese victims are believed to have been kidnapped in June by terrorists while working on a mining site in Ajata-Aboki, Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government, Niger State.

“The Combat Search and Rescue Operation, which consisted of 35 Special Forces was conducted in the cover of night at Kanfani Doka and Gwaska general Areas leading to the terrorists abandoning their enclaves, weapons and kidnapped Chinese victims while fleeing for their lives due to the superior fire power of the Special Forces.”

 

 

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Oil, gas can no longer sustain our economy – Obasanjo

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Former President, Olusegun Obasanjo has declared that with the growing population of the country, the oil and gas sector can no longer no longer sustain Nigeria’s economy. Obasanjo made this declaration Sunday, when the leadership of the apex Socio-Cultural group in Tiv land of Benue State, Mzough U Tiv (MUT) paid him an appreciation and […]
News

Our drivers come first at Bright Carriers, says Uduimho Bright Ogedengbe

Posted on Author Reporter

    It is not common place to find the welfare of employees at the front burner of an employer’s to-do list on a daily basis in this part of the world. Employees’ welfare is efforts that are made to make life worth living for employees. It’s a term that includes the benefits, services and […]
News

Makinde hosts Methodists Prelate, promises improved education

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Oyo State Governor, Mr. ‘Seyi Makinde, on Saturday hosted the Prelate of Methodist Church of Nigeria, Dr. Samuel Kalu Uche, at the Government House, Agodi, Ibadan, where he declared that his government will continue to improve the standards of education in the state.   The governor, who stated that education is one of the key […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica