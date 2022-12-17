NAF Special Forces rescue expatriates six months after their kidnap

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Saturday, said its Special Forces under the 271 Detachment in Birnin Gwari, Kaduna State, rescued seven Chinese expatriates who had been in the captivity of suspected terrorists since June.

A statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, noted that the “daring and clinical military operations” was undertaken in the early hours of December 17.

According to him: “The rescued Chinese victims are believed to have been kidnapped in June by terrorists while working on a mining site in Ajata-Aboki, Gurmana Ward of Shiroro Local Government, Niger State.

“The Combat Search and Rescue Operation, which consisted of 35 Special Forces was conducted in the cover of night at Kanfani Doka and Gwaska general Areas leading to the terrorists abandoning their enclaves, weapons and kidnapped Chinese victims while fleeing for their lives due to the superior fire power of the Special Forces.”

