NAF: We’ve deployed special forces to Southern Kaduna

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has announced the deployment of its special forces to Southern Kaduna, to contain the spate of criminality in the area.
Specifically, the NAF said the August 16 deployment, was “part of efforts to support ongoing operations in the North Western Zone of the country”.
According to a statement by the Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, the NAF said: “The SF Team, led by the Commander of the 403 Force Protection Group (403 FPG), Squadron Leader Richard Ngaro, was airlifted by a NAF Mi-171E Helicopter from NAF Base Kaduna to Kafanchan, where they were received by the Commander Sector 7 of Operation Safe Haven, Colonel David Nwakonobi, to join the contingent of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) SF personnel already deployed to the area.”
In his address to the troops during the deployment, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, who was represented by the Air Officer Commanding Air Training Command (AOC ATC), Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Musa Mukhtar, noted that the deployment was in line with DHQ Directives to beef up Operation Safe Haven.
This was as the CAS charged the SF personnel to maintain the high level of discipline that the NAF is known for, whilst always upholding the NAF’s core values of ‘Integrity’, ‘Service before Self’ and ‘Excellence’ as they carry out their assigned tasks.
He equally reminded them to ensure they respect human rights and personal freedoms of all law-abiding citizens in the course of performing their duties.
The CAS further stated that the NAF SF Team were additional elements to augment the DHQ SF personnel already deployed to beef up Sector 7 of Operation Safe Haven in Southern Kaduna.

