NAF: We’ve inducted 25 platforms in 5 years

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has said that at least 25 new platforms had been inducted into its inventory in the last five years, to boost the nation’s air power.
This was as the NAF reassured of its capability to stave-off external aggression against the territorial integrity of the nation.
The new aircraft will be inaugurated as part of activities lined up to celebrate the 57th anniversary of the Service.
The disclosure was made by the Chairman, organising committee for the anniversary, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Hassan Abubakar, at a press briefing to unveil the anniversary’s activities.
Abubakar disclosed that the NAF has grown into a formidable tactical Force, since its establishment by an act of Parliament, in 1964.
The theme of the 57th anniversary celebration is, “Enhancing Nigerian Air Force Air Power Capabilities for Effective Joint Operations in Response to Contemporary National Security Challenges”.

Our Reporters

