NAFDAC acting DG raises the alarm over dangers of bleaching cosmetics

The Acting Director-General (DG), National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Dr. Monica Eimunjeze, has raised the alarm over the danger of using bleaching cosmetic products to lighten the skin, saying such products are dangerous to health.

Eimunjeze made the call during a sensitisation workshop on ‘Dangers of Bleaching Creams and Regulatory Controls Programme’ organised recently for the Association of Nigeria Health Journalists by NAFDAC. According to her, the use of skin bleaching products causes skin redness, skin ulcers, cancer, blisters, swellings, itchings, among others in the body. She therefore urged people to avoid these products for their own good. She called on Nigerians to avoid the use of some smuggled tomato pastes with unacceptable ingredients in the market as they prepare for Christmas celebration, because they are harmful to health.

“We had intelligence gathering and we were able to discover seven warehouses in Lagos, where tomato paste products without NAFDAC number are packed. “We have made an arrest and investigation is on going.” She said the reason why NAFDAC organised the event was to engage media in order to educate members of the public on dangers of those products that have not been subjected to regulatory review; NAFDAC cannot guarantee the contents and safety of such products. “Therefore, we want Nigerians to know that those products would harm them more than they expect and they can affect their long-term health.”

In addition, Eimunjeze noted that the Federal Government has banned the importation of tomato pastes into the country; therefore Nigerians should be careful as the agency is determined to safeguarde the health of the nation. “We have regulatory control over these products; we do register products, as part of regulatory requirements to reevaluate every product in the country”.

On his part, the Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research in NAFDAC, Dr. Leonard Omokpariola, said there are issues in the chemicals in cosmetic products as lot of the products have dangerous effects, impacting negatively in the human body.

He said: “These harmful products make skin lighter and they have lots of toxic effects because they continue to accumulate in the body until the skin is damaged.” Omokpariola noted that there was a lot of food fraud in the country, while citing the common practice of using the dangerous chemical, carbide in the false ripening of fruits including plantains and bananas. He lamented that although, many market women and other stakeholders have been sensitised on the dangers inherent the use of carbide, its use have continued unabated.

Speaking on some dangerous chemicals consumers of cosmetics products should look out for, NAFDAC Deputy Director, Cosmetics Household Products (CHP), Linda Halim said mercuric compound has been banned in cosmetics; steroid in cosmetics products is similarly banned while the use of hydroquinon is regulated. Conseqently, she reasoned that cosmetics producers must comply with approved regulations to ensure the safety of their customers. Furthermore, the President, Association of Nigeria Health Journalists Mr. Hassan Zaggi commended NAFDAC for partnering with media and promised that the medial would try its best to disseminate the information and educate Nigerians on dangers of these products.

 

