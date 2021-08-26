News

NAFDAC advises Bauchi residents on contaminated drugs, food items

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has advised residents of Bauchi State not to buy contaminated drugs and food items. The agency said some traders convey food items through kerosene, diesel and petrol tankers from state to state. According to the body, such items are contaminated. NAFDAC Director-General (DG), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known during an enlightenment campaign in Bauchi.

The DG, who was represented by the Director of Planning Research and Statistics Fori Tatami, informed that recently the agency discovered the use of a chemical substance for preserving dead bodies to preserve meat and fish by some traders. Adeyeye warned residents against buying contaminated palm oil and vegetable oil. According to her, the agency is also working to tackle the use of antibiotics on animals to make them grow faster.

The state Director of agency, Josephine Daylin, said the campaign would be extended to markets, schools and other public places to enlighten residents on the danger and harmful effects of contaminated food items. The Emir of Bauchi Dr. Rilwanu Sulaiman Adamu, who was represented by the Sarakin Bauchi Abdullahi Baba, called on residents to be more responsive, adding no religion would support any business that could kill people.

