NAFDAC approves alternative herbal supplements

National Drug Administration and Food Control (NAFDAC), has approved the first indigenous alternative herbal supplements to vaccine antibiotics for poultry in Nigeria. Earlier, the herbal supplements have provided succour to 1, 468 farms centres in Nigeria, which were faced with threat from various diseases affecting their birds on the farm.

The Co -founder and Managing Director of Ehibaghe Organic System, the manufacturer of the herbal product, Mr. Adedeji Babatunde, who announced this in a press briefing recently, stated that the management of the company is grateful to NAFDAC for believing in the supplements by granting them approval to be legally recognised as herbal supplements that will serve as alternative to vaccines for poultry in Nigeria.

He said that the herbal supplements fight bacteria, fungi and viral infection and improve microbes that play a crucial role in poultry birds’ productivity and health. Babatunde further explained that over the years, the health of birds and productive status of farms that patronise the supplements has drastically improved and the death rate of birds. The managing director assured that the company intends to expand its product to enable it cater more for many farms in Nigeria in a few months’ time after it is officially launched.

 

Our Reporters

