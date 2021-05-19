News Top Stories

NAFDAC approves Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has approved Janssen, also known as Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, for emergency use in the county. Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made this known in a statement made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, said the vaccine having gone through a comprehensive evaluation by the Agency’s vaccine committee, has been certified safe for use. Adeyeye while reiterating the vaccine was administered as a single dose, noted that results from a clinical trial involving people in the United States, South Africa and Latin American countries, reveled the Janssen COVID- 19 Vaccine was effective at preventing COVID-19 in people from 18 years of age. She said: “The data also show that the vaccine’s known and potential benefits outweigh its known and potential risks thereby supporting the manufacturer’s recommended use. Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine is the third vaccine recommended in Nigeria for preventing COVID-19.

“The Phase III clinical trial involved over 44,000 people. Half received a single dose of the vaccine and half were given placebo (a dummy injection). People did not know if they had been given Janssen COVID- 19 Vaccine or placebo. “The trial found a 67 percent reduction in the number of symptomatic COVID-19 cases after 2 weeks in people who received Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine “The most commonly reported side effects were pain at the injection site, headache, fatigue, muscle aches and nausea. Most of these side effects were mild to moderate in severity and lasted 1-2 days.”

Adeyeye further gave assurances of close safe monitoring of the vaccines in line with NAFDAC’s Pharmacovigilance and safety monitoring plan for COVID-19 vaccines. “Manufacturers are required to provide monthly safety reports in addition to the regular updates generated by NAFDAC activities.

Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine works by preparing the body to defend itself against COVID-19. “Unopened vaccine vials can be stored and/or transported frozen at -25°C to – 15°C for up to 24 months and 3 months when stored at 2 to 8°C. “The Ministry of Health and National Primary Health Care Development Agency will announce when the vaccine becomes available for use in Nigeria.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

How APC govs stalled President’s security briefing

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

President Muhammadu Buhari’s plan to address a joint session of the National Assembly on the worsening insecurity in Nigeria may not take place today as the governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have reportedly dissuaded him from honouring the invitation of the parliamentarians. The House of Representatives, last week, passed […]
News Top Stories

Vaccines access stimulus for developing countries –Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr. Ngozi Okonjo- Iweala, has described access to COVID-19 vaccine as the biggest economic stimulus for developing countries. She stated this during the final session of the 2021 International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Spring Meetings, on Friday. Although over 690 million doses of COVID-19 […]
Politics Top Stories

JUST IN: APC holds emergency NEC meeting at Presidential Villa

Posted on Author Reporter

  The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday held an emergency virtual meeting at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, Abuja. APC had late November scheduled the meeting to review its position and deliberate on its next line of action as it concerns its national leadership. The National Chairman […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica