NAFDAC Approves Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the use of Pfizer-Bio Tech COVID-19 vaccine in Nigeria.
NAFDAC’s approval is coming a few months after it gave the nod for the use of the Oxford-Astrazeneca jab in the country.
The Director-General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye announced this during a virtual meeting which held in Lagos on Friday, explaining the vaccine is for emergency use authorisation.
According to her, the vaccine can now be stored between -15 to -25 %, which is equivalent to freezer temperature.

