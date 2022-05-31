NAFDAC arrests businessman for allegedly importing fake anti-malaria drug

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has apprehended a 32-yearold businessman, Obinna Igbo, for the alleged importation and sale of fake Amanta Forte, an unregistered anti-malarial drug. A statement from NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola said Mr Igbo has been arraigned before a Federal High Court on four counts of unlawful importation, possession, sale, and distribution of fake Amanta Forte soft gel (Artemether 80mg + Lumefantrine 480mg Cap sules) drug at Head bridge market Onitsha, Anambra State. According to Akintola, it was revealed that the defendant sold the fake drugs at Shop E200, Freedom Line, Onitsha Head Bridge Market after importing the same product into the country. The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye disclosed that officials of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate of the Agency had raided three pharmaceutical outlets at the Head bridge market Onitsha; known to be: Triphon Point Global limited, Emma Medicals Nigeria Limited and Ekeh Mountain Global Ventures Limited.

