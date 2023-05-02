NAFDAC Begins Testing Of Indomie Noodles Today

Following the recent ban on Indomie noo dles by Taiwan and Malaysia authorities over alleged reports it contains ingredients causing cancer, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it would commence testing of the consumable product and other noodles on sell in the country by today.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made this known in a statement yesterday in Nigeria, however, said the importation of Indomie noodles had been banned from Nigeria many years ago, adding that the product was not registered by the agency.

She said: “NAFDAC started investigating and responding immediately to the news of recalled In – domie noodles by Taiwan and Malaysia authorities. “Tomorrow, May 2,2023, NAFDAC’s Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Directorate will randomly sample Indomie noodles (including the seasoning) from the production facilities while Post Marketing Surveillance Directorate samples from the markets.

“The compound of interest is ethylene oxide, so the Director, Food Lab Services Directorate has been engaged. He is working on the methodology for the analysis.”