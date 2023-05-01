News

NAFDAC Begins Testing Of Indomie Noodles Tuesday

Following the recent ban on Indomie noodles by Taiwan and Malaysia authorities over alleged reports that it contains ingredients causing cancer, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said it would commence testing of the consumable product and other noodles on sale in the country by tomorrow, Tuesday

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye who made this known in a statement on Monday, however, noted that the importation of indomie noodles had been banned from Nigeria many years ago, adding that the product was not registered by the agency.

She said: “NAFDAC started investigating and responding immediately to the news of recalled Indomie noodles by Taiwan and Malaysia authorities.

“Tomorrow, May 2, 2023, NAFDAC’s Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Directorate will randomly sample Indomie noodles (including the seasoning) from the production facilities while Post Marketing Surveillance Directorate samples from the markets. The compound of interest is ethylene oxide, so the Director, Food Lab Services Directorate has been engaged. He is working on the methodology for the analysis.

“It should be noted that
Indomie noodles have been banned from being imported into the country for many years. It is one of the foods on the government prohibition list. It is not allowed in Nigeria, and therefore not registered by NAFDAC.

“What we are doing is an extra caution to ensure that the product is not smuggled in, and if so, our post-marketing surveillance would detect it. We also want to be sure that the spices used for the Indomie and other noodles in Nigeria are tested. That is what NAFDAC Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (FSAN) and Post-Marketing Surveillance (PMS) are doing this week at the production facilities and in the market, respectively. Thank you. The public will be duly updated with the outcomes of the investigation.”

