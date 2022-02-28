NAFDAC boosts operations with 73 utility vehicles

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has procured and commissioned 73 brand new Hilux utility vehicles, saloon cars and staff buses to enhance its operational efficiency.

According to the Director- General of NAFDAC, Prof Mojisola Adeyeye, the vehicles would put a permanent end to the hitherto practice whereby clients would bring their vehicles to ferry agency staff to site for inspection, which she noted has already compromised the inspection exercise ab initio, when staff of a regulatory body would have to depend on their clients to transport them to the factory to be inspected.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday in Abuja by the Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, she explained that 20 Toyota Camry 2021 were commissioned in Abuja for some directors; ten 60-Seater Coaster and Hummer buses were commissioned at the Oshodi office complex of the Agency and 43 Hilux vans were commissioned at the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate in Apapa to enhance the enforcement and inspection and the regulatory activities of the Agency.

Adeyeye, who said each state should have at least three Hilux vehicles, explained that the vehicles were not luxury for the staff, but would assist officials of the Investigation and Enforcement Directorate to pursue peddlers of contraband, counterfeited products across the nooks and cranny of the country.

According to her, the new vehicles would also be useful for the officials of Food Safety and Applied Nutrition Directorate saddled with the responsibility of inspecting food, water and related products to ascertain their wholesomeness for human consumption with clients scattered all over the country.

“About 70 per cent of our activities are field work. It is vehicles that they need. Before I came, companies were sending vehicles to come and inspect them. Who doesn’t know that that is the end of that inspection in terms of integrity”

Adeyeye, who recalled that she met a total debt of N3.2 billion when she resumed as DG about four years ago, noted that the debt was paid back barely a year after she took over, adding that she took some excruciating cost-saving measures.

