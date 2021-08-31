News

NAFDAC cautions Nigerians on herbal medicine usage

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 2021 Herbal Medicine Day, the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has warned Nigerians to be cautious in the usage of herbal medicine, in order to prevent avoidable death and complications.

 

Director-General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, further advised that no liquid herbal formulation should be ingested after 14 days of preparation, adding that such medicines should always be kept refrigerated.

 

NAFDAC in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Abuja, by its Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola, said the liquid herbal medicines may start to develop bacteria that could make people sick after 14 days.

 

BUA, Turkish firm sign MoU for Plaster of Paris production in Nigeria

