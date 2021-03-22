NAFDAC: COVISHIELD same as Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has said COVISHIELD and AstraZeneca vaccines were one and the same for immunization against Coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to the agency, COVISHIELD, which was manufactured by Serum Institute of India Pvt Ltd and COVID-19 Vaccine, AstraZeneca, manufactured by AstraZeneca, were the same vaccine.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who made the clarification in a statement made available yesterday in Abuja, said AstraZeneca and Oxford University (AZOU), who originally developed the ChAdOx1 recombinant adenoviral vector vaccine, gave the license of its vaccine to Serum Institute of India PVT Ltd (SIIPL) going by the trade name COVISHIELDTM.

The statement reads in part: “AZOU gave the license of its vaccine to Serum Institute of India PVT Ltd (SIIPL) to manufacture this vaccine at commercial scale.

“SIIPL is the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world and the company got the license by signing manufacturing agreement with AstraZeneca (AZ)/Oxford University to manufacture this vaccine. SIIPL gave the vaccine the trade name COVISHIELDTM.

“COVISHIELDTM is the result of a cooperation and a technology transfer from AstraZeneca – University of Oxford to SIIPL.

“Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd. is now the world’s largest vaccine manufacturer by number of doses produced and sold globally (more than 1.5 billion doses) which includes Polio vaccine as well as Diphtheria, Tetanus, Pertussis, Hib, BCG, r-Hepatitis B, Measles, Mumps and Rubella vaccines.

“Vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute are accredited by the World Health Organisation (WHO), Geneva and are being used in around 170 countries across the globe in their national immunisation programs, saving millions of lives throughout the world.”

