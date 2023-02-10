NAFDAC declares state of emergency on rising menace of bleaching

The National Agency for Food Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has, after establishing that Nigeria has been ranked first with increasing cases of bleaching, declared a state of emergency on the menace. Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, who raised the alarm on the menace of bleaching creams in Nigeria yesterday, said the problem has today become a national emergency that calls for serious attention. She stated this while flagging off a media sensitisation workshop on the danger of bleaching creams and regulatory control organised by the Association of Nigerian Health Journalists in Kano.

She added that 77 per cent of those engaged in bleaching in Nigeria are women; adding that this calls for a multifaceted approach in fighting the menace of bleaching creams which she warned has fatal health hazards. “The World Health Organisation study in 2018 reveals that use of skin bleaching cream is prevalent among 77 per cent of Nigerian women, which is the highest in Africa compared to 59 per cent in Togo, 35 per cent in South Africa and 27 per cent in Senegal.”

