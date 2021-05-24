Metro & Crime

NAFDAC destroys N515m worth of falsified medicines, expired products

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has destroyed N515, 732.587 million worth of falsified medicine, unwholesome processed food products, unsafe cosmetics and other counterfeit regulated products in the North-East.

 

Also destroyed were expired, NADAC regulated products voluntarily handed over to the Agency by complaint companies, including GSK Pharma, Ogba, Lagos and non-governmental organizations within the zone.

 

The exercise commenced with reception of items from the North East zonal states to wit: Gombe, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Bauchi and Taraba.

 

A total of 240.15 tons were received from the North East states and additional 40 tons from  GSK Pharma were received and destroyed.

 

The heap of items received was doused with fuel and lighted with fire at noon on Saturday. The Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye who  made this known in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, noted that the destroyed goods were seized from importers and manufacturers by various NAFDAC establishments in the North-Eastern part of the country.

 

Adeyeye who spoke during the destruction exercise by the Investigation and Enforcement (I&E) team of NAFDAC in Gombe State, vowed that the agency would not rest on its oars until the Nigeria markets are rid of unwholesome food, falsified medicines, and dangerous cosmetics in order to safeguard the health of Nigerians.

 

According to her, the exercise was in line with one of the Agency’s strategies aimed at eradicating incidences of reintroduction of fake drugs and other seized spurious or and unwholesome NAFDAC regulated products from the Nigeria market.

 

Represented by NAFDAC’s Bauchi State Coordinator, Mrs Dayilim Josephine, she listed the destroyed products to include; antibiotics  herbal remedied, psychoactive, and anti-diabetic.

 

“Foods such as Noodles, palm oil, vegetable oil, ogogoro (local Gin) non-alcoholic beverages, sachet water amongst other were parts of the products destroyed.

 

“Cosmetics such as creams, pomade, and chemicals such as fake insecticides, fertilizers were also destroyed. Medical devices such as disposable syringe, I.V given set, and PPE as well as imported falsified packaging materials for counterfeiting various NAFDAC regulated products.”

 

Meanwhile, the NAFDAC boss has once again, cautioned Nigerians on the presence of counterfeit COVID-19 vaccines in the African continent.

 

“The public must be on the lookout for those spurious and counterfeit vaccines and other regulated products.

 

We shall continue to enforce the regulations governing these products in Nigeria.” The formal setting ablaze of the heap of items was jointly performed by representative of NAFDAC DG, Mrs Dayilim Josphine, Gombe State NDLEA Commander, and Gombe State Coordinator of SON, Mrs James Danlami Yakzum amongst others.

