NAFDAC DG: We‘ll continue to seize bleaching creams

Worried by the alarming rate at which about 77 per cent Nigerian women and few men bleach their skins, thereby exposing them to series of skin and internal organs’ diseases, the Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Friday said that the agency had and will continue to seize bleaching creams from manufacturers and their dealers nationwide. Adeyeye gave the warning in her address at the South- West Zonal Media sensitisation workshop themed: “Dangers of Bleaching Creams”, held at the House of Chiefs Hall, Agodi Secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo State. Others who made presentations include: Deputy Director Anto Ebele on “An overview of skin bleaching: the NAFDAC perspective”; “Role of Mass Media in promoting public health in Nigeria”, by Dr. Abubakar Jimoh; “Safe handling of chemicals and ingredients in the Cosmetics Industry”, by Dr. Leonard Omokpariola (Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research); and “the Cosmovigilance Best Practices”, by Mrs. Roseline Ajayi.

While appreciating the President, Association of Nigeria Health Journalists, Mr. Hassan Zaggi, for suggesting and putting together the sensitization workshop for media practitioners in the South West, Prof. Adeyeye noted that there was the need to eradicate the menace of bleaching creams and needless waste of scarce resources, warning Nigerians against the dangers associated with such creams which include: cancers, skin wounds, burns, skin irritation, damage to kidney and other vital internal organs. Harping on the slogan of “I am Black and Proud” music by legendary James Brown, the NAFDAC DG said Africans and indeed Nigerians should be proud of their skin, noting that “Nigeria was not created differently from other countries like Canada or the USA. We don’t tend to read in Nigeria; rather prefer to spend hours on Face- Book. Bleaching creams have deleterious effects on skins”.

Unemployment: ‘Extend funding to private varsities running entrepreneurial studies

A federal lawmaker in the upper chamber, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele has urged the federal government and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) to extend funding to private universitiesrunningentrepreneurial studies across the nation to make their graduates financially self-reliant . Bamidele gave the submission as Nigerian graduates continue to face the challenge of joblessness while the […]
How Nigeria can overcome power crisis, by IEA

The International Energy Agency (IEA) believes Nigeria can increase its electricity access before 2025 by implementing some important plans in line with the government’s intervention in the Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). It lamented that access to electricity in Nigeria is hampered by insufficient power generation and transmission capacity, and is further constrained by grid […]
‘The Brotherhood’ arrives cinemas across Africa tomorrow, 23 September

The crime-action thriller ‘Brotherhood’, a film produced by award-winning filmmaker, Jade Osiberu, is set to hit cinemas across Africa tomorrow, Friday, 23 September, 2022. The Brotherhood features a blend of the new and old Nollywood, including Falz, Basketmouth, Sam Dede, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Deyemi Okanlawon, Tobi Bakre, Mercy Aigbe, Omawumi, Toni Tones, and Big Brother […]

