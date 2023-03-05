NAFDAC DG: We‘ll continue to seize bleaching creams

Worried by the alarming rate at which about 77 per cent Nigerian women and few men bleach their skins, thereby exposing them to series of skin and internal organs’ diseases, the Director General, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, on Friday said that the agency had and will continue to seize bleaching creams from manufacturers and their dealers nationwide. Adeyeye gave the warning in her address at the South- West Zonal Media sensitisation workshop themed: “Dangers of Bleaching Creams”, held at the House of Chiefs Hall, Agodi Secretariat in Ibadan, Oyo State. Others who made presentations include: Deputy Director Anto Ebele on “An overview of skin bleaching: the NAFDAC perspective”; “Role of Mass Media in promoting public health in Nigeria”, by Dr. Abubakar Jimoh; “Safe handling of chemicals and ingredients in the Cosmetics Industry”, by Dr. Leonard Omokpariola (Director of Chemical Evaluation and Research); and “the Cosmovigilance Best Practices”, by Mrs. Roseline Ajayi.

While appreciating the President, Association of Nigeria Health Journalists, Mr. Hassan Zaggi, for suggesting and putting together the sensitization workshop for media practitioners in the South West, Prof. Adeyeye noted that there was the need to eradicate the menace of bleaching creams and needless waste of scarce resources, warning Nigerians against the dangers associated with such creams which include: cancers, skin wounds, burns, skin irritation, damage to kidney and other vital internal organs. Harping on the slogan of “I am Black and Proud” music by legendary James Brown, the NAFDAC DG said Africans and indeed Nigerians should be proud of their skin, noting that “Nigeria was not created differently from other countries like Canada or the USA. We don’t tend to read in Nigeria; rather prefer to spend hours on Face- Book. Bleaching creams have deleterious effects on skins”.

