NAFDAC: FCCPC forestalls entry, sale of ‘deadly’ cough syrups in Nigeria

Executive Vice Chairman/ Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), Babatunde Irukera, has advised relevant stakeholders to comply with the alert issued by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), stopping the distribution and sale of four substandard cough syrups.

The advise followed the public outcry that greeted the death of 66 children in The Gambia, following the intake of the cough syrups. A statement from the FCCPC signed by Irukera and made available to the New Telegraph, Irukera, said the FCCPC will work with competent authorities to forestall possible entry or sale of the products in the Nigerian market. Recall that NAFDAC, in fulfillment of its mandate, and exercise of its powers, had issued a warning to importers, distributors, retailers, and consumers to refrain from the importation, distribution, sale and use of the four cough syrups made by Maiden Pharmaceuticals and manufactured in India.

The specific products include Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup, and Magrip N Cold Syrup. Reports indicate that the medications were exclusively delivered to The Gambia. However, the existence of informal and uncontrolled marketplaces, as well as mutual regional trade liberalisation policies.

