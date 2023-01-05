NAFDAC: Importation stifling Nigeria’s sufficiency in drug manufacturing

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has said it would be difficult for Nigeria to achieve sufficiency in the manufacture of drugs and other phamaceutical products any time soon due to the country’s over dependence on imported products. Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known yesterday in Abuja while speaking on her plans to further position the agency in line with global best practices during her second term in office through her transformative leadership. Making reference to the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown when movements were restricted, she noted that besides water, Nigeria found it difficult to access and procure the necessary ingredients needed by pharmaceutical companies to manufacture drugs and other pharmaceutical products. The NAFDAC boss decried that about 70 per cent of drugs in the country were being imported.
Related Articles
Developers plead with Abia govt over electricity project in Aba
Estate developers under the umbrella of the Obingwu Non- Indigenes Association (ONIA) and residents of Obingwu in Ukwa West Local Government Area of Abia State, have pleaded with the state government to assist them extend new electricity connection to the town in order to consolidate the massive inflow of new settlers in the area. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
FUOYE sacks registrar over alleged misconduct
The Governing Council of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), has announced the removal of the university’s Registrar, Mr. Olatunbosun Odusanya. This came a few days after the registrar was suspended over alleged misconduct. A statement yesterday cosigned by the Chief Information Officer and the Special Adviser on Media Matters to the Vice-Chancellor, Foluso Ogunmodede and […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Weight gain can result in brain dysfunction
Scientists have found that the more weight an individual gains, the less blood will flow to the person’s brain. According to findings of the new study, published in the ‘Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease,’ slowed blood flow to the brain can dramatically increase risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological conditions such as depression, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)