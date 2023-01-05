NAFDAC: Importation stifling Nigeria’s sufficiency in drug manufacturing

The National Agency for Food and Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has said it would be difficult for Nigeria to achieve sufficiency in the manufacture of drugs and other phamaceutical products any time soon due to the country’s over dependence on imported products. Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made this known yesterday in Abuja while speaking on her plans to further position the agency in line with global best practices during her second term in office through her transformative leadership. Making reference to the 2020 COVID-19 lockdown when movements were restricted, she noted that besides water, Nigeria found it difficult to access and procure the necessary ingredients needed by pharmaceutical companies to manufacture drugs and other pharmaceutical products. The NAFDAC boss decried that about 70 per cent of drugs in the country were being imported.

