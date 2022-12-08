News

NAFDAC intensifies campaign against bleaching products

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has intensified its campaign against the use of bleaching products on the skin by engaging the media with a view to boost awareness and sensitisation on the negative effects of the products. Acting Director-General of NAFDAC, Dr Monica Eimunjeze, who spoke during a one-day media sensitisation workshop on the dangers of bleaching creams and regulatory controls in Abuja, vowed to ensure immediate enforcement of its regular laws to ensure only safe cosmetic products were made available to consumers.

Eimunjeze urged consumers of cosmetic products to desist from using products they do not know what they containor productsthatwere formulated indiscriminately to avoid harming themselves either immediately or in the long run. She said: “The proliferation of skin bleaching creams and products in the country has assumed an alarming proportion to the detriment of the majority of the unsuspecting Nigerians. “The media should take the front seat in the campaign against skin bleaching pandemicbyprovidingNigerians with the right information to maketherightdecisionabout safeguarding their health.”

 

Our Reporters

