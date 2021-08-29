NAFDAC: N5bn spurious products destroyed in 5 months

…tasks judiciary on stiffer penalties against drug counterfeiters, others The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has revealed that a total of about N5 billion worth of spurious products have been destroyed at various locations within the last five months.

The destroyed products include drugs such as antibiotics, antihypertensive, antimalarial, herbal remedies, psychoactive, controlled substance and food products such as spaghetti, vegetable oil, non-alcoholic beverages, sachet water, chocolates, noodles while cosmetics destroyed includes creams, pomade, and insecticides.

Director General of NAFDAC, Prof. Moji Adeyeye, who provided a breakdown of the destructions, revealed that in the month of March, N1, 429,580,683.00 worth of unwholesome medicines, expired processed food items and cosmetics were destroyed in Awka, Anambra State and N613,300,290 in Kano State.

Also, in May, N515,732.587 seized counterfeited and expired medicines, and food items were destroyed in Gombe State, while N2,482,600,290 products were destroyed in Shagamu, Ogun State last week.

She said: ‘’The operatives of the Agency had combed the nooks and crannies of the five geo-political zones of the federation, namely, Northwest, North East, South East, South-South and South West to mop up expired drugs and unwholesome food products with a view to safeguarding the health of the Nigerian people.

“It is proof of NAFDAC’s resolve to safeguard the health of the people and ensure that only genuine medicines that are wholesome are sold in Nigeria.’’

In a statement made available to newsmen by NAFDAC’s Resident Media Consultant, Sayo Akintola on Sunday in Abuja, the NAFDAC boss, who appealed to the judiciary to apply tougher penalty against anyone guilty of drug counterfeiting, expired processed food and repugnant cosmetics, said it would serve as deterrent to other counterfeiters and fraudsters.