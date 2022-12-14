NAFDAC nabs 2 for importing cancer-causing potassium bromate

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), has uncovered a warehouse in Lagos containing potassium bromate tablets with street value worth N28, 750,000:00 and an unregistered imported N300,000:00 bread improver packed in sachets with a fake NAFDAC registration number 01-4242.

The Acting Director General of NAFDAC, Dr. Monica Eimunjeze who disclosed this in Lagos yesterday, said while the Agency has arrested two people in connection with the importation and distribution of the banned products, warned that henceforth, any flour product containing potassium bromate will be confiscated and the producer made to face the wrath of the law.

She gave the name of the suspects as; one Rapoluchukwu Joseph who is the importer. Making these known during a press conference on the arrest of the perpetrators in Lagos, the Acting Director General of NAFDAC explained that potassium bromate is a banned flour improver globally as it is a known cancer-causing agent. Ejimunjeze said the product has also been found to cause kidney failure among other ailments.

“Potassium bromate popularly known as tablets in the black economy is always attractive to merchants of death who want to make an outrageous profit at the expense of citizens’ wellbeing. NAFDAC wishes to state that there are recommended healthy flour improvers approved by the Agency.” She explained that apart from improving the texture of a loaf, it also increases its volume and it is relatively cheap. “For example, the seized tablets could be used with three hundred thousand(300,000) bagsof 50kgflour to produce about thirty (30) million family-sized loaves of bread.”

