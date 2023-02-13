NAFDAC, others collaborate on WHO ML4, assures on local production of API, vaccines

Major players in the nation’s pharmaceutical industry under the aegis of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Group- Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (PMG-MAN) have pledged to collaborate with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) in its renewed efforts to attain the World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level 4 status and launch Nigeria into the league of Vaccines and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) producers in the world.

The manufacturers, led by the Chairman of PMGMAN, Dr. Fidelis Ayebae, commended the Agency on the achievement of WHO Maturity Level 3, stressing that the group would do everything humanly possible to support NAFDAC to con-tinue to excel in creating an enabling environment for the industry to thrive. “Let me assure you ma, that if there is one body in foods and drugs and other related chemicals which are under your purview, that want you to succeed more than anything else, that you can call success, it is PMG-MAN,” he said.

