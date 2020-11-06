News

NAFDAC: Over 10,000,000 stakeholders’ll track adverse drug reactions

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

The Director General of National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, said the newly introduced Med Safety Mobile Application for reporting Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) in Nigeria would directly reach out to over 10,000,000 pharmacovigilance stakeholders tracking ADRs in the country. According to Adeyeye, who made this assertion on Wednesday, the initiative being implemented with the use of conventional and social media platforms, would also promote awareness and increased reporting of ADRs amongst healthcare professionals, healthcare providers and the public. She spoke at the virtual launch of Med Safety Mobile App in Nigeria.

According to her, there is no better time to officially launch the Med Safety App than now when the focus of the world is on the safety of medications used in healthcare delivery as the whole world battles with the unfortunate COVID-19 pandemic.

Adeyeye however disclosed that the App would be one of the tools that would be used for COVID-19 vaccines in collaboration with other sister agencies in Nigeria whenever the vaccines are available and deemed fit on quality, safety and efficacy by NAFDAC. The director general of NAFDAC further explained that the App would also ensure safety of the end-users of medicines and improve on health outcomes of the patients.

‘’The journey towards the adoption of the Med Safety App by Nigeria commenced in August 2019 when NAFDAC officially submitted an expression of interest to the World Health Organisation (WHO). The adoption process was cemented at the 42nd annual meeting of Pharmacovigilance centres held at Bogota, Colombia in October 2019’’, she said.

