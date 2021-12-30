News Top Stories

NAFDAC plans to reduce drug importation to 30%

Posted on Author Bayo Akomolafe

Following the influx of counterfeit pharmaceutical products, National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has said that it would ensure that the importation of drugs is reduced from 70 per cent to 30 per cent by 2025.

 

The Director General of the agency, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye said in Lagos that the agency had tightened the belt around shipment of drugs into the country and read its riot act to drug manufacturers, who bring drugs into the country.

 

Adeyeye said that increasing local drug manufacturing would help curb the prevalence of substandard drugs and ensure drug security in the country.

The Director General noted that the agency had been to China and India, saying that NAFDAC now deals with the laboratories directly and not the agents like what it used to be. She said: “We are using multifaceted approaches to curb substandard and falsified medicine in the country.

 

If a country is over-dependent on importation of medicine, such a country will get substandard drugs and if not for COVID-19, we wouldn’t have woken up from our slumber as a country. “When I started my tenure, local manufacturing of medicine became my focus because when you increase local manufacturing you are not just giving more jobs or increasing the GDP.

 

Most importantly, you are safeguarding the health of the nation because if somebody is falsifying something on Ota, for example, we can get there within one hour and something like that had happened before.

 

“So, we want to change the 70 per cent importation of drugs into the country to 30 per cent by 2025, so that as a nation we can say we have drug security because we don’t have that now.

 

A country that is not drug secure is not secured in other facets.” In 2020, India exported drugs worth N355.8 billion ($635.39million) to Nigeria.

 

Worried by the influx of fake drugs into the country, NAFDAC said that it would start pre-shipment analysis of drugs imported into Nigeria from India and China suspected to be the countries of origin of most fake and counterfeit drugs as demand for generic drugs increased.

 

