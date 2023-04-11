NAFDAC pledges support for NMSMEs operators

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has pledged its continued support for the Nano Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (NMSMEs) to enable them act as catalysts for the nation’s economic transformation.

The Director General, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, made the pledge recently at a meeting organised by the Lagos State Office of the Agency with operators of NMSMEs in the nation’s commercial capital, where she said the NAFDAC would continue to drive collaboration and understanding between them and the regulatory authority with a view to empowering them in terms of the next step for their businesses.

“We remain committed to meeting the yearnings and aspirations of the business community,” she said, adding that the gains and positive impact of subjecting their processes and products to regulatory scrutiny are immense.

“When I see you, I see myself because I was raised up trading with my mother, with my grand-mother selling things. I know how hard it is to put money together and trade. I know how hard it is or the anxious moments that the average trader has, wondering whether he or she is going to have profit,” she empathised with the small business owners.

According to her, in a statement by Resident Media Consultant to NAFDAC, Sayo Akintola, in Lagos yesterday, the NMSMEs drive the economy, noting that Nigeria had a recession a few years ago and came out of it quickly despite the challenges of the mega industry.

“How did we come out of it quickly?” she asked rhetorically, as she swiftly responded by saying that the NMSMEs sub-sector was the magic wand that sustained the economy during the turbulent times.

